Halo 2's lost E3 2003 demo will finally be playable thanks to modder magic

Halo Infinite recently received a big update in the form of Delta Arena, a playlist that features recreations of Halo 2's most popular maps and a special third-person mode. The true highlight, though, is yet to come. And that's through an entirely different Halo game: The Master Chief Collection. Soon enough, you'll be able to play Halo 2's lost E3 demo on it, thanks to some lovely modders.

So yes, to celebrate Halo 2's 20th anniversary you can boot up Halo Infinite and jump into some Halo 2 maps. There's Ascension, Midship, Lockout and many others that are good and dandy (you can actually play original Halo 2 maps via The Master Chief Collection). I don't remember any of them because I didn't have Xbox Live at the time as I was quite a young lad. I do remember really enjoying the campaign, though, and rinsing it over the course of a day or so. God, I loved dual-wielding and particularly, those Flood-ridden levels.

Now, I also don't remember E3's 2003 demo because I was probably playing tag in the park or something. Either way, it's hailed as an iconic moment for Halo and the Xbox and what was possible back then. In an interview with Halo community director Brian Jarrard for Xbox Wire, he explains that it's since remained locked away due to "snags with technology", but thanks to modders and "Digsite data archaeology", the original assets and files were recovered.

Still, Jarrard says that because the original E3 demo was then built in a "version of the Halo engine that no longer exists" and with assets incompatible with any other versions of Halo 2, the team still had some more work to do. Halo senior franchise writer Kenneth Peter says that it even needed an "Xbox developer kit to get it to boot", which aren't exactly in abundance in the studio anymore.

Modders like Steven Garcia and Digsite members helped get the demo in shape, though. And Peters says that without them, we'd all have a "rather unceremonious drop of raw assets".

To play the recreated E3 demo, you'll need to own Halo: The Master Chief Collection and download the free mod from the Steam Workshop when it arrives on November 9th.