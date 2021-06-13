Microsoft had say Halo Infinite would finally launch this year, and they're cutting it close. They announced today that Hinfinite will arrive this holiday season (November, that usually means) with the first season of its free-to-play multiplayer and its not-free story campaign. Hinfinite's campaign continues the adventures of Torode-117, the Master Chef, with the fight against a spacegorilla who cuts a mean WWE promo. Oh, and he has a new tamagotchi.

Microsoft showed a wee moment in Torode-117's new story story with a clip of him hopping around a wreckage spaceship before finding another cyberbabe. His old sexy babe, Cortana, apparently sacrificed herself at the end of Halo 4 to save the Master Chef, then returned in 5 because computers. Since then, Microsoft have put her to work helping people with their Bing queries, so he needs a new sidekick.

"We are continuing the story of the Master Chief and Cortana from Halo 5, but also telling a story that's welcoming for new players," explained Joseph Staten, Hinfinite's "head of creative" (a horrible job title). "Cortana's fate is one of the Infinite campaign's big mysteries, and early in the story, you will meet a new UNSC AI, 'the Weapon', that was created to help stop Cortana. Together with the Pilot, the Master Chief, and the Weapon begin an epic adventure to explore Zeta Halo, defeat the Banished forces who control the ring, and unravel even more mysteries along the way."

Also on today's stream, a new multiplayer trailer:

The multiplayer side will be free-to-play for everyone, the story campaign will not. Developers 343 industries blasted a blog with multiplayer info today too. As mentioned before, it will have cross-platform multiplayer and progression.

Halo Infinite is due to launch this holiday season, which usually means November, maybe early December. And it'll be on Game Pass, obvs.