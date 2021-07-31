Data miners leak Halo Infinite story details from multiplayer technical preview

Halo Infinite's technical preview is running this weekend, letting some players get their hands on with the game's multiplayer for the first time. It turns out, however, that 343 "unintentionally" left a few campaign files in the preview, and data miners have already spat details of Infinite's story on to the internet.

There are no spoilers in this story, however.

Joseph Staten, head of creative for Halo Infinite, acknowledged the leak in a tweet:

Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them.❤️ 2/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) July 30, 2021

"Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers," wrote Staten. "Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them."

Meanwhile, 343 Industries' community director tweeted to warn people not to post "data-mined content."

IMPORTANT: Please don't post data-mined content to your channels! You run a very real risk of getting a takedown notice, which could result in a strike on certain platforms. If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 30, 2021

"Please don't post data-mined content to your channels! You run a very real risk of getting a takedown notice, which could result in a strike on certain platforms," he wrote. "If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively."

Both YouTube and Twitter are typically quick to react to DMCA takedown notices, but the leaked information is currently easy to find via Google search.

Halo Infinite is due for release sometime later this year, meaning it will be months before people will be able to actually play the game's story campaign. The technical preview is effectively the first in a series of beta tests, with this one focused on multiplayer and in particular the game's bots. We'll keep this page updated with news of how to sign up to any future technical previews.