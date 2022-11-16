Have You Played... Cyberpunk 2077?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Cyberpunk 2077 may not live up to largely impossible expectations and promises, but I genuinely believe it's a great time. Now that Night City is playable, it's one of the most transportive video game cities out there, where cold calls from unknown numbers play into the fantasy of transforming from an upstart to a big shot who's name travels along its neon-lit back alleys.

I can forgive Cyberpunk's deep flaws because it's a universe I want to spend time in regardless of whether the combat is a bit iffy, or the driving a bit wonky – I don't care! I push through bugs and irks for the relationships I've built with my mates or those moments – there's quite a few of these – where CD Projekt Red delivers on its promises with a quest or a conversation that captures the caliber of their storytelling. I'm thinking of a critical mission with Jackie early on, or tracking down a serial killer with a private investigator. There are so many more sidequests that spiral into fantastic thrills and spills.

I'm glad that CD Projekt are making a Cyberpunk sequel, as if they learn their lessons from the original's disastrous launch then we could be in for something very special.