If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Have You Played... Hitman Contracts?

When Ian Hitman was young
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published
hitman contracts mansion.jpg

Have I played Hitman: Contracts? Yes...and no. In typical fashion, I rinsed a demo of it when I was younger and never actually bought the game. It was very vintage Ian Hitman, but I reckon he had a better walk back then.

The demo mission took place in snowy Siberia. It was my first experience of playing a Hitman game, and I remember being entranced by the idea that I could steal someone's costume and hide in plain sight. Every stealth game I'd played up until that point had been Big-Red-Exclamation-Point-Prevention: The Game, so walking among my prey felt liberating.

And that walk, it was glorious. Animations were quite jagged in the early noughties, as opposed to the smooth strides of today. So Ian had this slight crook in his step in Contracts, a stiffness to his gait which gave off an air of being a bit unhinged. Like a "something about this man is slightly off" feeling. I miss it nowadays. Ian Hitman is almost too cool in 2021.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Features

Latest Articles