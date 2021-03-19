If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Have You Played… Immortals Fenyx Rising?

Bad name + bad humour = game of the year?
Ollie Toms avatar
Feature by Ollie Toms Guides Writer
Published

I groaned inwardly when I heard the first insipid joke escape the mouth of Zeus, King of the Gods, during the intro sequence of Immortals Fenyx Rising. It was very much a sign of things to come. I can't objectively fault the writing - it's just really not my kind of humour. Far too childish and on-the-nose for me. And I don't know about you, but it takes a special game for me to forgive a godawful sense of humour.

Good thing, then, that Immortals Fenyx Rising is indeed a special game. In fact, it's a strong contender for the best game of 2020 in my book.

Immortals Fenyx Rising inherits several traits from other Ubisoft open-world games, and takes inspiration from Breath Of The Wild for nearly everything else. Everything it does oozes quality and thought, from the easy to grasp and satisfying multi-weapon combat to the huge number of puzzles and encounters dotted about the Golden Isle, the world upon which lowly Fenyx has been let loose.

Narrated throughout by the unlikely duo of Zeus and Prometheus, the story involves the powerful Titan, Typhon, breaking free from his shackles beneath the earth and wreaking havoc on the lives of the Olympian Gods. It's down to Fenyx, an unassuming shieldbearer, to save the gods, and life in general, from Typhon's wrath. This involves galloping, gliding, and running around the massive open-world map, meeting and helping various downtrodden gods, and growing ridiculously powerful along the way.

It's a fairly simple open-world game that just does everything marvellously well. The landscapes are beautiful and a joy to explore; the combat is punchy and challenging; the puzzles are enjoyably tough; and the game never outstayed its welcome. In fact, if anything, I wanted it to last longer. The moment I finished my first playthrough, I started again on the hardest difficulty level, and I had an absolute blast doing everything all over again.

Though admittedly I did turn off the subtitles and the dialogue volume, which may have contributed somewhat to the longevity of my enjoyment.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Features

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch