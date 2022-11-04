If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Have You Played... Monster Prom?

The party has just begun.
Rebecca Jones avatar
Feature by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
The Monster Prom logo surrounded by the four playable characters: a zombie boy, fire djinn girl, shadow boy, and Frankenstein's monster girl.

I can't remember now if it was Monster Prom or Dream Daddy that introduced me to the dating sim genre, but Monster Prom was definitely my first dating sim hybrid, a sub-genre I'm now more than a bit obsessed with. Other favourite examples of mine include last year's Boyfriend Dungeon (a dating sim and dungeon crawler), Max Gentlemen: Sexy Business (a dating and business sim), and HuniePop (a dating sim and match-3 puzzle game). Monster Prom is a dating sim and competitive multiplayer party game, where up to four players vie to romance attractive monsters and invite them to the school dance.

If this sounds like a recipe for social disaster on a scale with Monopoly, don't dismiss it out of hand. While you do technically have the option to undermine another player's attempts to woo your love interest of choice, the sheer variety of romanceable characters on offer usually leads to a scenario where you and your supposed rivals are all interested in different monsters anyway. At that point, you sometimes get the opportunity to wingman for a friend and net stat boosts for both of you. It's actually all surprisingly wholesome… provided your idea of wholesome has room for loads of jokes riffing on sex, drugs, mind-bending cosmic horrors, and whatever else young adult immortal monsters get up to in a high school where everyone is conveniently over 18 years of age.

First released in 2018, Monster Prom is now a sprawling franchise as indie visual novels go: with one sequel already out, another due so soon it might have launched by the time you read this, and three more planned before the devs take a well-deserved break from the series. There's something almost quaint about going back to the original now, and Monster Prom 3 in particular tightens up the formula from a multiplayer perspective. But if you're new, then I still think it's worth starting from the beginning, if only to really appreciate the surprising amount of growth each character has gone through over the past few years. And you wouldn't want to skip prom, now would you?

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch