If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Have You Played… Rez Infinite?

Fear is the mind killer
Jake Green avatar
Feature by Jake Green Guides Editor
Published
rez infinite.jpg

Rez has been around for almost 20 years at this point, blending block-rockin' beats with on-rails shooting and 4 a.m. ketamine-trip visuals. It's gone through a few iterations over the years, with creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi edging closer and closer to realising the rhythm game's full potential with each new version released.

In 2015, Rez Infinite reframed the then 14 year old game as a VR experience. All of the original levels were there, as well as a new VR-only level called Area X. Finally, it seemed that Rez had reached its final form, with the reticule mapped to head movement and the world rendered in full 3D space. Stepping into Infinite genuinely feels like entering another world, and after an hour or so in the headset, you forget that you're playing a game at all. Rez was always supposed to be a hallucinatory experience, created to mimic synaesthesia and psychedelic trips. Obviously it's not quite on those levels, but there is something spooky in the way colours, space and music start to blend together while playing.

The really amazing thing about Rez Infinite is its new Area X stage. After hours locked into an on-rails view, you're suddenly free to fly around in the space around you. It's stomach-churning at first, but as the lights and music build you quickly sink into a kind of bliss, strange and exciting in equal measure. I genuinely got chills playing through this section, and the crescendo of giant neon figures and ambient soaring strings at the end brought me close to tears.

There's definitely something special about VR. It seems like magic sometimes, and can even make a game like Rez, which you may have been playing for 20 years, seem brand new and cutting edge.

Tagged With

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Features

Latest Articles