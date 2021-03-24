Have You Played... Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Honestly, if you haven't, that's fair.

Even though the series started off as a humdrum GTA clone, the OTT Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell might very well be the least interesting game with Johnny Gat and friends. I loved Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row IV, so I remember being gutted about how unimaginative the missions felt in this standalone expansion. The series went from a Streets Of Rage homage and a boss fight with a text adventure to boring side activities masquerading as main quests

Now, to be fair, there is some enjoyment to be had here if you have any attachment to the series, and in particular Saints Row IV. On top of superpowers that were in SRIV, Gat Out Of Hell allows you to magically sprout wings from your back and fly from one place to another. That's alright, I suppose.

I know Have You Playeds are generally meant to be celebrations of video games that the RPS team hold dear, or at least are worth playing, so this is where I tell you why – even after the above paragraphs – I have a soft spot in my heart for this one. Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell contains one of my favourite ever openings to any video game. Incredibly, they spoiled it in a pre-release trailer, but at least that means it's easy for me to share it with you. Enjoy.

Just wonderful.

If we ever do get a Saints Row: The Fifth, I hope it'll be a full on musical from start to finish.