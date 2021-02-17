If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Have You Played... Sayonara Wild Hearts?

In concert
Colm Ahern avatar
Feature by Colm Ahern Video Producer
Published
The main character from Sayonara Wild Hearts going up against a three-headed wolf that spits out spiky yoyos

I’ve always found that Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough helps heal a broken heart, but the main character from Sayonara Wild Hearts prefers battling a three-headed wolf robot that spits out spikey yoyos. Whatever works. And, to be fair, it's better that developer Simogo went down this route. A game about a 30-year-old, head first in a bucket of ice cream, probably doesn’t have as much appeal to the masses.

Although, auto-runners weren’t exactly in vogue when this was released. What made this one stand out from the pack was how complete it was as a package. Everyone focuses on the music, and I get it: the 23-track offering is full of wonderful, upbeat pop, wispy shoegazing, and driving trance. Songs flow from one to the next, with any harsh deviations feeling like a deliberate jolt to the listener.

But I’ve always seen Sayonara Wild Hearts as more of an elaborate stage show, rather than a tightly-written 60-minute album. The seafoam greens, the trippy blues, the electric pinks: the chosen palette works so well with Simogo’s penchant for twirling shots and smash zooms. Yes, the music is a huge part of the presentation, but it is exactly that: one part. Everything comes together to create what is a joyous overload on the senses. And you ride a turquoise vomit wave at one point, too, which is also good fun.

For all intents and purposes, this is a score attack game, where you can revisit levels to collect more shiny objects in order to better your score. But, I feel a bit wrong if I cherry pick a stage to play. Like any good musical performance, Sayonara Wild Hearts is one that should always be experienced in full. From start to finish.

Tagged With

About the Author

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Features

Latest Articles