HBO's The Last Of Us season two now has a release date in the US and UK

We've known that HBO's Last Of Us adaptation was getting a second season since 2023, but now it has a release date. The first episode will air in the US on April 13th.

Season two is set five years after the first series, and is due to partially cover the events of the second game, The Last Of Us: Part Two. That's "partially" because the show's creators have suggested it will take several seasons to tell that story in full.

UK viewers will be able to begin season two the day after its US broadcast when the first episode is shown on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday, April 14th.

The Last Of Us: Part Two is also due to arrive on PC in lightly remastered form on April 3rd. It'll be available via Steam.

The first season of HBO's adaptation was critically acclaimed, and became the first video game adaptation to be nominated for several awards, such as the Emmy's. It stuck closely to the plot of the original game, with a few exceptions.

I loved showrunner Craig Mazin's previous prestige series Chernobyl, but I confess I have very little appetite to watch The Last Of Us. It's a grim tale, and while that's arguably offset by the satisfaction of the interactions in the game, I can't imagine passively watching it without becoming deeply depressed. This is not a criticism of the show, mind you, merely an admission that I'm a softhearted babyman. I'll be watching old-fashioned cosy crime show Elsbeth instead.