Hearthstone's new Core Set will replace Basic and Classic cards

Blizzard are not done with Hearthstone shakeups. Last month they released its first mini-expansion, and now they are adding a new Core Set of 235 cards. Free for all players, these will replace the Basic and Standard cards in the Standard Format, and are set to launch with the arrival of the next expansion. This should be around April time, going by their usual release schedule.

In their announcement, Blizzard said the Core Set is "intended to provide a modern collection of starting cards to players of all types and make Hearthstone even more approachable for newcomers."

Just like the Basic Set, you'll earn Core Set cards by leveling each class up to ten. Neutral Core Set cards will unlock as you motor towards a collective class level of 60. Once the Core Set's live, you'll automatically get Core Set cards equal to your current level for each class.

The Core Set's due to refresh at the end of every Hearthstone year. When this happens, all the new cards will be popped into your collection automatically.

What happens to all those old Basic and Classic cards? Well, they'll join Wild in a new Legacy Set. But wait, there's more.

A new Classic Format is due to launch alongside Hearthstone's next expansion too, turning back the clock. This will lets you play the game as it was in June 2014, with the cards it had then as they were then - before years of nerfs and balance tweaks.

Classic will function almost identically to Standard and Wild when it comes to rewards and seasons. All of your Classic cards will live in their own section, and will have a unique border so you'll be able to tell them apart. And as an extra treat, Blizzard are increasing the total number of deck slots from 18 to 27 alongside its release.

Shame the sweating panda emote isn't making its way over, but you can't have everything I suppose.