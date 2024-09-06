Helldivers 2 is getting "significant changes" in September, as Arrowhead take inspiration from "player fantasies"

Not too long ago, Arrowhead dropped a vague list of improvements coming to Helldivers 2, as they admitted "inconsistencies" in their "approach to game balance and direction". They've now published another blog post that torches the vagueness of the previous post with the righteously democratic flames of specificity. Overhauls to enemies are on the way, less-loved guns will be more effective, reworks to armor penetration and health values are on the boil, and they're taking inspiration from "player fantasies" for certain weapons and stratagems. All of these tweaks are set to go live on the 17th September, so not long to wait.

First on the agenda are those reworks to armour penetration, as well as anti-tank weapons, enemy armour and health values. Arrowhead said they've done "an initial balancing pass on over 30 weapons and stratagems" and are now making "precise adjustments" to underperforming or overperforming weapons so that "each weapon and stratagem feels powerful". Hey, so long as the damn mines aren't left about as effective as scattering sugar snap pea pods on the floor, I'll be happy. Oh, and I swear most of the plasma/electric weapons are naff, too. Please give them actual punch!

Speaking of punch, Arrowhead also wants to keep enemies feeling "formidable", but also more rewarding to burst into goop. Hulks will have less armour and rockets fired by the Devastator and Gunships will be limited, for a start. The Charger, Impaler, and Bile Titan's armour values will also be reduced, to further lessen their chokehold.

Weapons like the Autocannon, Heavy Machine Gun, and Anti-Material Rifle are getting a buff. So are flamethrowers. I've always thought Helldivers 2 flamethrowers have about as much impact as spraying orange feathers over those pesky carapaces - here's hoping for a proper BBQ in future.

It's been a while since I played Helldivers 2. I've sort of had my fill. I'm waiting on the next faction, which has been much-teased, but I'm not sure it'll keep me glued for long. How about you?

The first of the above changes are expected to go live with the game's next patch on September 17th, and you can keep up with Helldivers 2 over on Steam.