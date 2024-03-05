Helldivers 2's mechs are "ready for deployment" soon, say Arrowhead

It's been rumoured for a while that mechs were on their way to Helldivers 2, thanks to leaks and, y'know, official trailers. Well, now it's actually confirmed: the official Helldivers 2 Xwitter account shared today that they were "ready for deployment on the battlefield soon".

HELLDIVERS! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon! pic.twitter.com/MfqDbWLhuG — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 5, 2024

Pilotable mechs were discovered in an online game under mysterious circumstances and shared via Reddit earlier this week. The mechs - or exosuits, if you like - can be clambered inside, have two legs, and fire explosive rounds from twin guns.

Mechs were shown in the Helldivers 2 launch trailer around a month ago, so this doesn't come as a surprise. Mechs were also a feature of the original Helldivers, and despite the switch from topdown to third-person, there's no reason they wouldn't still fit within Helldivers 2's co-op shenanigans.

I was originally down on the idea that Helldivers was becoming a third-person shooter. It seemed a dull change to an otherwise distinctive game, and I saw little to be excited about in the sequel, at least until Arrowhead started discussing the Galactic War meta-stuff nearer to release. Now that Helldivers 2 is out I can say I am delighted to be wrong, as I've been having a brill time with it in occasional co-op sessions. It offers daft, bite-size missions; the upgrade and progression gubbins is compelling but relatively unobtrusive; and the combat and movement and presentation are all so good, so slick, that it makes you wonder how other games get them so wrong.

