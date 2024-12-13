Helldivers 2's update adds the dreaded Illuminate faction, plus city maps and bouncy jeeps

Arrowhead and Sony have released a new Helldivers 2 update that introduces the long-rumoured third faction, the Illuminate. Titled Omens of Tyranny, the update also stirs in city maps and a driveable jeep with a mounted gun that immediately reminds me of Halo's Warthog, and is hopefully just as fragile and bouncy. Here's a trailer.

And here are some smoking bullet holes - I mean, feature bullet points.

- The Illuminate faction: Inspired by classic sci-fi stories like War of the Worlds, the Illuminates pilot flying saucers and command armies of mind-controlled abductees called "The Voteless"—so named by Super Earth because they've lost their say in managed democracy. - Fast Recon Vehicle: The new Jeep-like car can be found in new urban areas, and after we complete a certain Major Order in the future, it'll be available as a Stratagem. - Urban environments: Blocks of midrise concrete buildings provide some new roads to drive your new car on, if you can keep it upright.

The Illuminate have been on the horizon for so long I'm honestly already sick of them, but those honking great tripods certainly look fearsome.

It was way back in February of this year when an in-game broadcast from Arrowhead hinted at the Illuminate's return, with Super Earth saying the rumours were simply the "work of dissidents". Later guns added to the game featured arc technology, which seemed a subtle clue about the Illuminate floating around out there. Let's not forget the Major Order that turned a planet into a black hole, ripe for alien activity. And then in September, players reported sightings of the faction on the Galactic War Map.

The Illuminate appeared in the first game too, equipped with tesla beams, cloaking devices and the tripod mechas. They presented a different challenge to the bugs and the bots, and the same is true here. It's not clear whether they can mind-control Helldivers, but I do hope that's a possibility.

You can keep up with Helldivers 2 over on Steam.

