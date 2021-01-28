Help, I can't beat the first stage of Spelunky 2

Help, I can't beat the first stage of Spelunky 2I'm trying so hard
I see you, Spelunky 2, hovering ominously on the left-hand pane of my Steam library. And no, before you ask, I'm not scared of you. I'm just, err... biding my time. You see, I actually really like playing your first stage over and over again. Honest.
Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program
Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.See more information