Help, I'm trapped listening to The Sims 4's Simlish summer jams

Nonsense covers of bands from Len to Bananarama
People dancing in a club in a The Sims 4: Get Together screenshot.

You can tell summer is coming: sun's out, guns out, and taps aff, and a car drove past my flat blasting Len's 1999 monster summer jam Steal My Sunshine at full volume. That reminded me EA made a Simlish version of Steal My Sunshine for The Sims 4's Seasons expansion, and now I've fallen down a terrible hole of breaking my brain with incomprehensible versions of familiar summer jams. Please help. The Simlish translation of "Girl I think my butt gettin' big" in Nelly's Hot In Herre is killing me.

Steal My Sunshine was one of several songs translated into the game's nonsense language for a radio station in 2018's Seasons expansion. EA also used it for the trailer (folks have uploaded the full version to YouTube too, if you must - which you do):

Fully twists my melon, man. Rotates it 360. Other brain-breakers on the Summer Struts station include Bananarama's Cruel Summer ("strange voices are saying [. . .] things I can't understand" indeed):

And School's Out by Alice Cooper (no relation, but I'd love to see him writing for RPS):

And Nelly's Hot In Herre, as featured in a music video made by "TheWitchy Simmer":

Walking On Sunshine is in too. I would also suggest that if you're putting together a playlist of Simlish summer jams to blast out your car, you gotta have Carly Rae Jepsen singing Run Away With Me herself from an earlier Sims 4 expansion:

It's a lot to take in. Sims talking Simlish is fine, just baby talk that washes over my ears, but putting the language to songs I know well is full brainmurder. I've always wondered if this is what having a stroke feels like and wait oh no I've had a terrible thought.

My dad recently died following a stroke, and: when we were playing CDs for him in the hospice, what if he was essentially experiencing a Simlish version of The Clash's London Calling? Oh no. If EA ever make a punk expansion, maybe they'll do a Simlish Guns Of Brixton.

EA recently announced the next Sims 4 expansion, the quaint Cottage Living, and I pray this farmfest includes a Simlish cover of The Wurzels' Combine Harvester.

