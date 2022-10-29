Henry Cavill will be replaced as Geralt in The Witcher season four

The Witcher's third season hasn't yet released on Netflix, but the streaming service today confirmed that the show has been renewed for a fourth season. They also announced that Henry Cavill, who has played protagonist Geralt for the first three season, won't be returning. He's being replaced for season 4 by Liam Hemsworth.

Cavill initially announced the news via his Instagram account. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," the statement starts. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Hemsworth is best known for appearing in The Hunger Games films (or for being the brother of Chris Hemsworth) and posted his own statement. "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

Cavill was recently announced to be returning as Superman in a future movie, 5 years after he last appeared onscreen in the role in Justice League.

Netflix's own announcement post doesn't contain any extra detail, although does flag that there's a long time until Hemsworth steps into the role. The Witcher season 3 doesn't release until summer 2023, with prequel spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin arriving first, on December 25th.