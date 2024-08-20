Herdling sees you guide some loveable beasts towards a mysterious summit

There are unexpected things in life, like when one of the recipes in my Gousto box (basically Hello Fresh) didn't come packed with a key ingredient: a single red pepper. Devastating, especially since it's only ever happened to me once. Anyway, this is a long but no less meaningful segue to a game from the Far: Changing Tides and Lone Sails devs Okomotive that's just been announced at this year's Geoffcom show. It's called Herdling and it's nothing to do with sailing across a decaying universe, but very much to do with alpine expeditions and friendly beasts. Very unexpected.

As the name suggests, Herdling is a singleplayer game that sees you "guide, protect, and fall in love with a motley herd of Calicorns". Calicorns being these large bison-looking things. The journey will involve steering your furry pals through mountains, "fog-wreathed forests", valleys, and snowy plateaus, all while honing your herding ability.

While it's not quite clear what exactly is going to challenge your herding ability, the game does involve "threats" and "light environmental puzzles". By light puzzles, I imagine there will be a gaping hole and you'll need to tell your Calicorns to nudge a plank of wood to bridge the gap. I could also see there being a section where you'll need to steer them through a dangerous darkness towards patches of light, where the patches of light are safe spaces. Such is the way of video games: I would bet a Gousto box containing five meals on these things being true.

Elsewhere, we know there are going to be "stampede sequences", which can only mean a rush of wind and some soaring strings to accompany the rush. I'm fully expecting Herdling to be an emotional hit, perhaps a bit like the Last Guardian, but where you develop an affinity with an entire family of fur babies.

Herdling is due out sometime in 2025 and you can find the game over on its Steam page.

