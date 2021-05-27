Here are the highlights from Ubisoft's Legendary Sale

Ubisoft are offering some deep discounts on PC games as part of this week's Legendary Sale, which includes up to 80% off selected titles and an additional 20% off when you use the code LEGEND20. Here are the highlights we've found so far!

The big highlight has to be on Ubisoft's recent releases. Games like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla have dropped to some of their lowest prices yet, especially if you're interested in picking up their complete editions with loads of DLC. For example, Anno 1800's complete edition costs a massive $110, but with the sale price and the further 20% discount from using the LEGEND20 code, you can pick up the whole lot for just $57 - less than the base game cost when it was released two years ago!

Ubisoft's older games are also heavily discounted. Look out for plenty of games at the $9 mark, which is discounted further to $7.20 with the code in place. Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Far Cry 5 and The Division 2's Warlords of New York DLC are just a few examples of the games or expansions you can pick upf or less than a ten-spot.

Of course, part of the fun of these sales is discovering the deals that'll suit you down to the ground, so take a look at our recommendations and then head into the full selection of deals here to get started! Just remember to put in that LEGEND20 promo code in your cart to get the lowest possible price.

Did we miss any good deals in this orange-tinted legendary sale? The sale runs through June 2nd, so you have some time to discover them all. Let us know in the comments below, and we'll catch you later with more deals as we discover them!