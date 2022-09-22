Here are the system requirements for the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta erupts onto PC for early access players from today and Saturday for the public at large. Essential mission prep means checking your system requirements, which Infinity Ward have kindly provided. They aren’t too strenuous, so never fear. Listen to Bullet With Butterfly Wings and pretend it's 1995 again while you watch the open beta trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28th.

Recommended system requirements for the open beta are an Intel i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X CPU, with a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 graphics card. You’ll need 16GB of RAM, and to clear at least 25GB of space on your hard drive of choice. Make sure you’re up to date with the latest version of Windows 10. It’s also suggested that you update your graphics drivers to 516.79 for Nvidia cards and 21.9.1 for AMD.

Minimum system requirements run to an Intel i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, with a GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon RX 470 graphics card. You should be able to manage with just 8GB of RAM. You’ll obviously still need that 25GB free in your game garage, and to update your card’s drivers if you haven’t already. Full info on getting your PC ready for the Modern Warfare 2 open beta can be found here.

Modern Warfare 2 has a few snazzy new features to try out, some of which you should see in the open beta. Your grunt can swim now, for one thing, and take the fight to the water. Other changes include the ability to mount weapons on whatever surface you like, mantle things you weren’t able to previously, and hang off ledges as though you were some sort of special-ops orangutan. You can also sprint quicker than before, and dive at maximum speed. Private O'Duty’s clearly been hitting the assault course hard.

Activision Blizzard publish the Call Of Duty series, and they’re still dealing with legal issues and reports alleging a discriminatory and harassing working environment. Microsoft also announced their intention to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion (£61 billion) in January of this year. The deal is currently being investigated by UK regulators over potential competition concerns.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28th on Steam and Battle.net for £60/$70/€70, along with PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Hayden and Rebecca have prepared a handy guide to the Modern Warfare 2 open beta dates and times that’s worth checking out.