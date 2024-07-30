Here's a free demo for Cleanfall, horrible "alchemic" lovechild of Spelunky, Noita and tower defence

In Cleanfall you essentially play a Roomba that is trying to reverse the apocalypse because the apocalypse is messy. A Roomba capable of tunnelling through miles of procedurally generated, monster-infested crust so as to reorganise the Earth's core and bring about its ultimate objective - a sparkling living room. I enjoy the militant reductiveness of this character motivation. There are sprawling underground ecosystems to discover, yes, weird plants to harvest, fractious clumps of tentacles to appraise, avoid or slaughter. But all of these things are contemptible details to be swept up and bagged and thrown in the dumpster.

"You are a small, unassuming cleaning bot that desires nothing more than a neat and tidy home," reads the Steam page. "But ever since the planet was dragged closer to the sun by a monomaniacal tech nerd, dust and death swirl across the surface, making for a very messy situation. If your house will ever be clean again, you need to fix the world. A clean world means a clean house. So, fix the world. Simple." Pretty sure this is how Genghis Khan got started.

Cleanfall takes the form of a 2D platformer roguelite with a surprising tower defence element. As the aforesaid cleaning bot, which you can upgrade into an extremely jaded robo-maid, you'll burrow through each biome in search of resources, items and hidden friendly or at least, non-hostile characters. You'll study the habits of organisms which look like spiders, tadpoles and octopods dosed up on Compound V. And you'll build hellish dangling labyrinths of "alchemic" turrets, ranging from mortars to drone hubs. Going by the trailer above, the action nears bullet hell intensity when there's a full complement of rancid kaiju spermatozoa involved.

I haven't had a chance to play, but there's a demo on Steam, and initial user reactions suggest that this is worth a pop. The full game is out in 2025. The obvious comparisons, which I will now crudely weld into a revolting headline, are Spelunky and Terraria with a touch of Carrion and Noita.