Here's a full Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign level on sporadic fast-forward

Activision have just screened an abbreviated video of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign level “Most Wanted”, in which you and a buddy infiltrate a US fundraiser to save returning character Adler from Bad Dudes. Good news, people who like Call Of Duty: this looks like Call Of Duty. It’s got a homing knife, an exploding remote-controlled car and a big chap in full face armour with an overcompensatory minigun. Catch the full video below.

The video goes into fast-forward at intervals, denying us a complete picture, but we get a sense of the framework. “Do it loud or quiet”, you say? That sounds like Call Of Duty giving you the option of a stealthy area walkthrough, though the footage doesn’t show us this. There are also brief glimpses of an equipment wheel, a sprinkling of slow-mo QTEs, and some gadgets.

At one point, the player uses a camera to snap somebody’s mug and fake a retinal scan. There’s also one of those elevator escapes where they have to break through the ceiling and abseil and OOPS, an explosion is happening. Then it’s off to a big hall to play 'steer the homing knife in slow motion', with a hectic motorbike escape to finish. Seems solid enough. I’ve played crazier Black Ops levels, but this is respectably frenetic. Also, ouch, that business with the deep fat fryer.

Black Ops 6 is out 25th October, with a beta coming at the end of August.

