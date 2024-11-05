Here’s a new launch trailer for Attenborough-em-up RTS Empire Of The Ants, out this week

Much the same as anyone with a soul, I find ants deeply fascinating and, much the same as anyone who occasionally drops small pieces of sandwich on the floor, I will continue to uphold my respect for them as long as they come nowhere near my feet. Yes. I admit it: I am a bug hypocrite, loudly extolling their virtue and beauty at a distance then getting irritated if they decide to come sit on me.

Fortunately, real time strategy Empire Of The Ants understands that the best place for insects to be is inside a screen, where they can be appreciated but cannot under any circumstances touch you. It’s out this week, as it happens, and here’s a new launch trailer to celebrate. Follow your pheromone trail to the video below.

It is gorgeous, isn’t it? Like a Big Dave doc, minus Big Dave himself, which doesn’t sound that amazing now I type it. I’m especially into the bit where the ant says he’ll “assemble the legions immediately”, which feels a disastrously silly interpretation of how ant communication actually works, but is too much fun for me to get upset about. Also, worth pointing out that Empire Of The Ants is not to be confused with Empires Of The Undergrowth. One has a big frog in it, and the other has a big football. Easy. Also, this one has pvp. Any other notable features? Let’s ask the Steam page!

Experience an immersive journey and defend your lands through tactical and strategic battles in an epic, microscopic world. Play as 103,683rd, an ant of the warrior caste with an inquisitive mind: explore the Federation and fight for it, conquering new territories. Exploring, strategizing, and forging alliances with the local wildlife will be crucial to emerge victorious from the many challenges lying ahead.

And here are a few features:

Shape your strategy by choosing your roster wisely: starting, support, and super-predator legions.

Upgrade your nest’s tier to access new and stronger legions. Will you opt for the defensive Snail or the mobility of the Rhino Beetles?

Adapt your strategy by building the right chambers: build your economy, manage your legions, gather Information on the battlefield, gain new Powers, or strengthen your Defense.

Not enough space? Conquer other nests to expand your territory and get stronger.

You’ll be doing all this in a “20 hour campaign”, based on Bernard Werber’s novel of the same name. When you’re done with that, there’s 1v1 matchmaking and three-way free-for-alls. If you’re undecided about this one, it releases in just a few days on the 7th of November, and I guarantee you there will be several let’s players doing the worst David Attenborough you’ve ever heard, alongside at least one doing a really good one.