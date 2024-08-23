Here's an open world zombie survival game set in medieval.... Birmingham?

I can guarantee you that a zombie survival game called God Save Birmingham wasn't on your "2024 Video Game Announcements" bingo card. It takes place in 14th century England, and tasks you with fending off the rampant zombie hordes of a populace who've succumbed to a mysterious case of reanimation. Perhaps the cause is that there's no Maccies or TK Maxx at the local Bull Ring yet.

As the sole Brummie left un-zombified, you've got to do survival game things: forage, craft tools, and weapons, hunt for food and build a nice little shelter to hunker down in. Birmingham itself will be home to markets, boarded up smithies and the Church of St.Martin in the iconic Bull Ring market, apparently.

While I wouldn't say the trailer above shows any of this, the game's aiming for "physics-based mechanics" that let you outwit the horde. The Steam page mentions stacking furniture to create barricades, using low fences to make zombies stumble, or just maiming them so they're more crawly and less runny.

The game's being developed by Ocean Drive Studios, who first started work on it with a team of two, before it grew to a team of six. Their plan is to deliver some beta tests, before it then launches into early access for a couple of years. When it launches into early access, we don't know, but they plan on it containing "one-quarter of the entire town" to explore. The first year of early access then, will be spent on completing "the town itself" and its "survival challenges", before the next is spent "creating light story-driven elements".

Honestly, survival games tire me out nowadays. I can't be arsed to build things out of wood planks anymore! But I have to admit that I'm intrigued by a game set in 14th century Birmingham, a place I don't have any familial ties to, but have visited a fair few times for a wedding, friend meet, and because the city plays host to one of the world's most prestigious badminton tournaments. Perhaps this is how I trace the city's history? By sitting at my computer and erecting little fences to make zombies trip.

You can follow the game's progress over on Steam.