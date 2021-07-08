Baldur’s Gate 3’s next update will be revealed by a group of LARPers, here's how to watch

The fifth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is out there. Watching. Waiting. That’s as accurate as I can be right now, but there are more details coming later today in developer Larian Studio's latest livestream. At 7pm BST / 11am PT, Larian will be hosting “The Panel From Hell 3 - Twitch Plays: A Most Noble Sacrifice”. But it's no ordinary stream. They're hosting a "LarPG" in which seven actors will be guided through Gravensteen castle by the viewers. Better than a press release, eh?

To watch, you can go to their Twitch channel if you want to take part in the nightmare that is live Twitch chat, but we'll also be embedding the stream below once it's live. In the meantime, enjoy our vid buds talking about the game's early access journey so far.

The team will be taking direction as they scour a wizard’s tower in search of an ancient artifact, a scrying orb. Hopefully they find it, as it sounds like the orb is the key to the game information Larian have been waiting to reveal. I assume there will be some sort of smartly plotted way around a potential stalemate, as there's no way they're keeping quiet after all this effort.

There’s no more patch information aside from a stark warning: save games made prior to the update will no longer be compatible with version 5. To make the correct update decisions, you can right-click the game on Steam and tell the game when to update. So if you’re currently invested in your playthrough, click it and tell it not to update the game. The instructions for various versions are here.

Larian also recently made it clear that Baldur's Gate 3 won't be leaving early access this year, so don't expect any news on when its full and final release date might be landing. Last year, former RPS vid bud Matthew said there was already plenty to like about it in his Baldur's Gate 3 early access review, but he also said it might just be worth waiting to see it at its best.

Disclosure: also, this is your reminder that Adam Smith used to work for RPS before vanishng one day in a puff of smoke. His destination? Larian Studios! Quite a plot twist, eh?