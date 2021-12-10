Here's our first look at Hellblade 2 gameplay

The follow-up to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2019, and we haven't heard much about it since then. But it was back at The Game Awards again this year, showing some brand new footage of Senua leading a group of fighters through a rather wet cave to face a giant. It looks fantastic, and incredibly eerie.

If you're comfortable with it. I recommend watching this trailer with headphones so you get directional audio. Hearing the voices in Senua's head, as well as the ambient noise of the cave around her, is so much more atmospheric that way.

The video opens with Senua leading this group through a cave, with voices intruding and whispering as they creep up on a hulking human. They douse it with oil, and launch a flaming spear at it while it's unaware - but something goes wrong, and they end up fleeing while trying to fend off the giant with more fire.

It looks super impressive. It's hard to tell at first if it's a cutscene or actual gameplay, until you see the camera movements jerk around a little more as Senua runs away. It's very smooth, and honestly, kinda terrifying.

"Hellblade is brave for tackling psychosis so directly, and braver still for pouring so much of its efforts into its narrative," says our Hellblade review from 2017. "It's unlike anything else I've played this year, and for that reason it deserves a slice of your time."

There's no news yet on a release date for Hellblade 2, but it'll come to PC and Xboxes one day.

We're staying up late to cover the PC gaming news coming out of tonight's marketing extravaganza: hit our The Game Awards tag for everything.