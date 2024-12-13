Here’s the first look at The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay

The Geoffies have delivered us a first look at the gameplay for Obsidian’s spacefaring RPG sequel, The Outer Worlds 2. It looks, as you might expect, very much like the first one, but a bit nicer. The game itself was announced back in 2021, but we’ve seen nary a vaguely satirical sign nor very large gun since. Now we have both, plus some punching. Here’s that trailer.

The Outer Worlds 2, which you can find on Steam here, is due out sometime next year. You’ll be exploring a new frontier named The Arcadia colony. It’s “engulfed in a factional war” which is probably bad news for the residents, but undoubtedly good news for people who like to pick a side to do quests for.

Obsidian's studio head Feargus Urquhart spoke about the game’s progress back in August, which they’ve been developing simultaneously with fantasy RPG Avowed. "It's going really well," Urquhart said. "Grounded turned out awesome. Pentiment turned out awesome. Avowed is going to be great. Outer Worlds 2 is looking incredible. And then we have a base now, of everything we've now done with Avowed and Outer Worlds 2, with how we use Unreal Engine and all the tools that we've been developing for years and years, to go off and make the whole next generation of games."

Here’s Alice Bell’s (RPS in peace) review of the first game. “The Outer Worlds is alright, innit. It's good fun. Sit back and let the orange and neon wash over you. Boo the cartoonishly evil corporations,” she wrote. “But you can tell it could have been great, if it had taken a few more risks. Real space cowboys take risks, don't they?”

