Here’s the trailer for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, from Koei Tecmo, Dotemu, and the Blasphemous team

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound is the next entry in the venerable series of action slice-em-ups, revealed tonight at pre-Geoffies. It’s arriving in 2025 as a joint effort between Koei Tecmo, Blasphemous developers The Game Kitchen, and retro revivalists Dotemu. Trailer below.

Here are a few ninja secrets for you:

From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure. Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father's will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu's absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!

The trailer itself looks rather good, packing in lots of lovely blade swinging effects, wall running, a cheeky aerial disembowel or two, large men with big shields that look like demons, and actual very large demon, and sumptuous pixel art backgrounds. Much like Blasphemous, looking at it makes me want to play at immediately. And, just like Blasphemous, I will undoubtedly be terrible at it. Here’s a Steam link.

