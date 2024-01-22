Here's what's coming up in the RPS Game Club in 2024

After a successful first outing, RPS Game Club is returning for another year of gaming show-and-tells, and this time, we're publishing the schedule in advance so you know exactly what's coming up and when. Handy, say, if you want to keep an eye on certain sale prices for games you've got your eye on, or you want to clear your calendar so you can join us for our end-of-month liveblog session where we all get together book club-style to talk about the month's pick. Each member of the RPS Treehouse is getting involved this year as well, so read on below to find out what's on the Club docket.

Just like last year, we'll kick off each month by announcing each game in a post, which will also set the date for that month's liveblog session. We'll then spend the intervening weeks writing some cool extra articles about our game picks, but this year we're also doing something new. Around the third week of each month, we'll be asking for your thoughts and questions about the game as well, with the idea of discussing these in the liveblog gathering. That way, even if you can't join in with the liveblog itself, you can make your voice heard from afar.

So here's the complete line-up for the RPS Game Club 2024, complete with links to each game's respective Steam / Game Pass page so you can keep an eye on it if it's not already in your library. (And just like last year, we'll take a break in November and December, as these tend to be very busy months in the old release calendar).

See you in February for the excellent Cobalt Core, folks!