WitcherCon schedule includes pun-tastic pub quiz, Henry Cavill

When WitcherCon was first announced last month, I very much thought it would be some silly thing to capitalise on the success of Netflix's The Witcher series (and, I mean, it still kinda is). But now the full schedule has been revealed, it actually sounds like a pretty good time. On the 9th and 10th of July, the virtual Witcher-themed event will hold panels with the likes of Henry Cavill, chatting about deep lore, trivia, quizzes and updates on the upcoming Witcher TV shows.

CD Projekt Red did preface the whole announcement about this convention by saying there wouldn't be a new game revealed during WitcherCon, so don't get your hopes up on that front. You can check out the full schedule for yourself right here.

On both days, a panel named "Geralt Of T-Rivia" will be taking place, which is just a fabulous pun. It'll be a pub quiz-style game featuring The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Blood Origin (the upcoming prequel series) showrunner Declan De Barra, and more.

Other highlights include a deep dive into the lore of Kaer Morhen (the Witcher training castle), a spotlight panel with Henry Cavill chatting about playing good old Geralt, stories from developers about working on the fantasy RPG games, "breaking news" from the Netflix series, as well as some sort of guide to playing Gwent. I'll, uh, be watching that last one. I still don't understand that damn card game.

You'll be able to catch WitcherCon live via Netflix's YouTube and Twitch channels, or CDPR's YouTube and Twitch channels. On July 9th, the stream starts at 6pm BST (10am PT), then for us in the UK the second stream takes place at 2am BST on July 10th (which is 6pm PT on the 9th still for folks across the pond).

