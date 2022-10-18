Here's when new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, including Persona 5 Royal

It's the middle of the month, which means it's time for another batch of Game Pass games to be detailed. For a start, today sees the day one release of A Plague Tale: Requiem, the followup to everyone's favourite Middle Ages ratventure. There are similarly big games to come before the end of the month, however, including Persona 5 Royal.

Here's the complete list of games still to come to Game Pass before the end of the month:

Amnesia: Collection - October 20th

Amnesia: Rebirth - October 20th

Phantom Abyss - October 20th

Soma - October 20th

Persona 5 Royal - October 21st

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery - October 27th

Gunfire Reborn - October 27th

Signalis - October 27th

The Amnesia series and Soma, from Frictional Games, are all gripping horror games of various stripes. Amnesia in particular still feels foundational for a certain kind of modern survival horror, while Soma pulls double duty by also being a thoughtful scifi story with a mode that strips out the monsters if you're a wuss like me.

Phantom Abyss, meanwhile, is about speedrunning tombs against the online community and is a jolly time even though it's still in early access. We briefly gave away copies of it to RPS supporters, but they were all gone in, like, 8 hours.

Lastly, Persona 5 Royal is the revised edition of the latest entry in the JRPG series that pairs monster battling with hanging out with high school friends. It's the perfect game to play on Steam Deck, says Liam.

As always, a new batch of games joining Game Pass means an old batch of games leaving. On October 31st, the following games will depart the service: Alan Wake: American Nightmare, Backbone, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition, Project Wingman, Second Extinction, Sniper Elite 4, The Forgotten City.