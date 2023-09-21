Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hifiman's incredible Ananda planar magnetic headphones have dropped from $999 to $399

A great price for audiophile-grade open-back headphones suitable for PC gaming.

hifiman ananda headphones
Image credit: Hifiman/Rock Paper Shotgun
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Hifiman's Ananda open-back headphones aren't what I would call the most obvious choice for a gaming headset - they lack a microphone and debuted at $999, for one - but they also sound incredible, are super comfortable and are currently $600 off at Amazon in the US... so I thought this might interest the audiophile gamers out there!

Reviews of the Ananda are extremely positive even at its original $999 price point, with most journalist and enthusiast reviews pointing towards the incredibly wide sound stage, impressive clarity and neutral sound delivered by the planar magnetic drivers - qualities that can work just as well in competitive or cinematic gaming scenarios, perhaps with a little EQ-ing.

Having used high-end planar magnetic headphones for gaming in the past (Audeze's $900 LCD-GX, if you were interested), these sorts of headphones can be a great choice for a wide range of game genres - and of course, they're brilliant for listening to music too.

The nice thing about the Ananda is that they are quite low impedence for high-end headphones, meaning that they can be used without an expensive amplifier - even on-board sound cards ought to be sufficient, though you will likely get better results with even a cheap USB DAC; I used the 20-ohm LCD-GX with an Elgato Wave XLR interface without any issues.

The downsides to these headphones? Beyond their price, which is admittedly much more reasonable at $399 than $999, is that as with other open-back designs, they leak a lot of noise into the environment and don't have a lot of lower end grunt, though this is intrinsic to open-back designs and thus doesn't come unexpected. I use these sorts of headphones in my home office, where things are relatively quiet and I want to be able to hear a knock on the door, so they suit me just fine.

All in all, quite a weird one for RPS, so do let me know if you're interested in this kind of thing or you'd rather I stick to the more out-and-out gaming gear! Thanks for joining me and have a good one.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch