If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

HighFleet is a futuristic action-strategy game about giant airborne ships

A mil sim simulating fake mil
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published

I love the interfaces in complex military simulations. Tiny bulbs, little switches hidden behind flaps, fuzzy polygons bleeping on a low-res display. I don't actually want to pilot real military vehicles, however, so HighFleet appeals to me a great deal. It's got the aesthetic of a military sim, but it's bent towards a physicsy, action-strategy game about piloting enormous flying boats above a "mysterious future Earth". There's a trailer and rough release date below.

The trailer understandably focuses on the big, airborne explosions as these hulking jets do battle, but there are a bunch more screenshots over on its Steam page that show off its menus. The game isn't just about combat, but exploring territory, carrying out acts of diplomacy with factions you meet, and gathering resources with which to build and modify your fleet. These are some of my favourite things.

I'd been following HighFleet's development for a while via Twitter GIFs, as it's the work of Konstantin Koshutin, a development duo previously known for Hammerfight, 2009's similarly physicsy dogfighter. HighFleet has a whole new flavour and a seemingly all-new strategic layer.

It's also, interestingly, being published by the revived MicroProse. MicroProse were once the kings of simulation and strategy games, publishing everything from Civilization to Railroad Tycoon to X-COM: UFO Defense to F-19 Stealth Fighter. A series of acquisitions eventually saw the name and company disappear, but it was revived a couple of years ago by a new group led by a former Bohemmia Interactive developer. Hmm!

HighFleet is due for release in "Q2 2021", and there's more detail and GIFs on its official site

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles