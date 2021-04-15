If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Hindsight will explore memories after the death of a loved one

"Slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind"
Last night, Annapurna Interactive announced Hindsight. It's a narrative exploration game where you'll revisit a woman's memories, from her childhood to her adult life, after the death of her mother. It seems like a simple and heartfelt experience about learning to let go. From puddle-splashing in the rain, to getting a quick haircut from mum, the trailer shows the sorts of memories you don't think much of while they're happening, but mean quite a lot when looking back.

Developed by Joel McDonald, who previously made the gentle plant-trimming game Prune, it seems as though Hindsight will have players experience colourful old childhood memories between visits to the bleaker present.

"Hindsight asks you to slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind," Annapurna say in a press release. "Piece these things together and shift your viewpoint until you find just the right perspective to pull you deeper into the past."

Between this and Open Roads, the first-person adventure about a mother and daughter on a road trip (made by the Gone Home devs), Annapurna seem to be publishing some pretty touching mother-daughter stories in 2021. I look forward to trying them out.

Hindsight is coming to PC via Steam at some point later this year. It'll also be available on iOS and Nintendo Switch.

