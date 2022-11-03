Hitman 3 goes fairy tale with November's Three Little Pigs escalation contract

Good ol’ Ian Hitman is still assassinating away in Hitman 3’s second year of extra stuff to do, and he’s getting ready to huff, puff, and blow some targets away on November 10th. IO Interactive shared their roadmap for what’s ahead this month in Hitman 3, with a new escalation contract that takes its inspiration from one of my kids’ favourite stories, the Three Little Pigs. You can catch up on what’s in store for Ian this month by watching the video below.

Watch on YouTube Hitman 3 Year 2 takes a fairy tale diversion with the Halliwell Fable in November.

Called The Halliwell Fable, this contract sees Agent 47 heading to Berlin to bump off three people in pig masks. Kinky and quirky. Successfully complete the Escalation and you’ll unlock a Big Bad Wolf suit for our favourite laconic bald killer, replete with fine tailoring and a dark wolf mask to sport. That’s not everything fairy tale related for November though, as IOI are running a featured contracts contest for the game’s community from November 4th, and showcasing six contracts starting November 24th. Each one has to be inspired by a fable.

Two more elusive targets are making their way into Hitman 3 this month, too. Con-artist The Ascensionist infiltrates Dubai on November 18th for ten days, while Hitman’s final elusive target Mr Giggles returns to Marrakesh from November 25th. Marrakesh has had a night-time makeover and is a free location from November 17th to 27th. This month also marks the start of closed testing for Hitman 3’s delayed Freelancer roguelike mode, which I’m dead looking forward to when it finally emerges in 2023. Please don’t take that literally, Agent 47.

Hitman 3 is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60, and is included in PC Game Pass. The full Hitman 3 Year 2 November roadmap can be found skulking here.