If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hitman 3 goes fairy tale with November's Three Little Pigs escalation contract

Oink, oink, oink, Agent 47
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Hitman 3's May 2022 roadmap delays Freelancer mode but moves the Ambrose Island map release forward

Good ol’ Ian Hitman is still assassinating away in Hitman 3’s second year of extra stuff to do, and he’s getting ready to huff, puff, and blow some targets away on November 10th. IO Interactive shared their roadmap for what’s ahead this month in Hitman 3, with a new escalation contract that takes its inspiration from one of my kids’ favourite stories, the Three Little Pigs. You can catch up on what’s in store for Ian this month by watching the video below.

Watch on YouTube
Hitman 3 Year 2 takes a fairy tale diversion with the Halliwell Fable in November.

Called The Halliwell Fable, this contract sees Agent 47 heading to Berlin to bump off three people in pig masks. Kinky and quirky. Successfully complete the Escalation and you’ll unlock a Big Bad Wolf suit for our favourite laconic bald killer, replete with fine tailoring and a dark wolf mask to sport. That’s not everything fairy tale related for November though, as IOI are running a featured contracts contest for the game’s community from November 4th, and showcasing six contracts starting November 24th. Each one has to be inspired by a fable.

Two more elusive targets are making their way into Hitman 3 this month, too. Con-artist The Ascensionist infiltrates Dubai on November 18th for ten days, while Hitman’s final elusive target Mr Giggles returns to Marrakesh from November 25th. Marrakesh has had a night-time makeover and is a free location from November 17th to 27th. This month also marks the start of closed testing for Hitman 3’s delayed Freelancer roguelike mode, which I’m dead looking forward to when it finally emerges in 2023. Please don’t take that literally, Agent 47.

Hitman 3 is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60, and is included in PC Game Pass. The full Hitman 3 Year 2 November roadmap can be found skulking here.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch