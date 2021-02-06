Hitman 3 location imports should work by end of February, say IOI

Hitman 3 is a great game and a fitting end to one of PC gaming's best trilogies, but it has been released under a small dark cloud. Players were supposed to be able to import locations from Hitman 1 and 2, if they owned them, into the latest iteration of IO Interactive's assassin sim, but there was a change in plans related, its assumed, to Hitman 3 being an Epic Games store exclusive. Right now, three weeks after release, if you want to get Hitman 2 locations into Hitman 3, you have to re-buy Hitman 2 on Epic.

IOI have committed to finding a solution, and now say that it'll be ready before the end of February.

They shared the update yesterday via the official Hitman forums, saying that it's "definitely a case of sooner rather than later":

Whilst we’ve been busy launching HITMAN 3, we’ve also been working on the promised solution for allowing PC players to import locations that they already own into HITMAN 3 on Epic. We’ve got that solution worked out and it’s currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible. In terms of timing, it’s definitely a case of sooner rather than later. Even with the longest estimates we’ve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February. We’ll keep you updated with the next steps.

Hitman 1 and 2 were both released on Steam, and it was impossible to import locations from the first into the second if you owned both. Doing so carried across your progress, unlocks, and Hitman 1's levels had been retrofitted with the handful of new features added by the sequel. It was a nice feature and helped make Hitman's latest games feel like such a cohesive package.

Brendy loved Hitman 3 in his review for us, and I, personally, loved Hitman 1 and 2. I'm invested in IOI leaving it in a good state before the series has a rest for who-knows-how-long and they go off to make a James Bond game.