Hitman 3 has already recouped its development costs

Assassination experts Io Interactive booted their latest murder man game out the door and are now proudly announcing that Hitman 3, despite some server issues in its first few days, has already recouped its development costs. Folks seem to have having a grand old time in Ian Hitman's latest adventure, which hopefully only spells good news for that James Bond game the studio is set to work on next.

Io Interactive have told GamesIndustryBiz "As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects."

Io elaborate, saying that this is the first full game in the series that the company has self-published. They believe that keeping marketing and PR working closely with the development team was a benefit to the game. Whether due to self-publishing or not, Hitman 3 seems to have come out a success.

RPS's Hitman 3 reivew praises the fantastic level design and dark humor in Io's latest murder sandbox. "If you sat down 10 Hitman fans and told them to come to a consensus on the best level of the series, nobody would leave the room alive," Brandan Caldwell says. "I'm glad to report Hitman 3 only adds to these arguments." He also mentions that it feels like Io are flexing their murder muscles before taking on the James Bond game they're set to work on next.

That's the primary reason, for my money, to celebrate Hitman 3's financial solvency. Io are clearly capable of continuing to create their extremely detailed murder man stories all on their own, which can only be good news for the untitled 007 game that they'll also be developing and publishing themselves.

