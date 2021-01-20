Hitman 3's progress migration site is down but Io Interactive are working on it

Launch day log in issues aren't a thing I'd expect to hear about surrounding a single player stealth romp but hey, it's 2021. There are no rules. Hitman 3 is out today and it seems that the website meant to import your prior hitmaning progress into the newest murder fest is having a bit of a struggle. That wouldn't be so bad, except waiting to make that import is effectively keeping players from starting in on Hitman 3. Io Interactive say they're on the case.

After a bit of uncertainty leading up to launch, Io confirmed that players who owned the earlier games on Steam will be able to import their prior Hitman progress and levels to the currently Epic Games Store-exclusive series finale without buying them again.

Trouble is, that import progress is being funneled through their progression carryover website that's having a bit of a struggle handing all those barcode-bearing hitmans at once. Players are reporting that they're struggling to create accounts, link their Steam and Epic Store accounts, and begin the transfer process once they're linked.

You'd think that folks could worry about handling that import later and just get on with enjoying the new game, but that's not quite the case. Io's pre-launch guide specifies that importing progress from prior games will clear any current Hitman 3 save data.

"If you have already started playing Hitman 3 and THEN choose to perform the progression carryover process, you will lose all progression earned within Hitman 3 up to that point," Io say. "We recommend you carryover progress before starting Hitman 3." Due to the website issues, that seems to be leaving quite a few folks twiddling their thumbs so as not to begin Hitman 3 only to begin again later.

Io say they're working on getting things up and running and to "please press F5 on Twitter instead of our site," to get updates about the situation.

The good news is, it sounds like folks are in store for some classically good murder sandboxing once all the initial importing woes are solved. Brendan Caldwell rates it a fitting finale in RPS's Hitman 3 review. "As a final act, Hitman 3 is as capable and pleasing as its trilogy-siblings. As a trilogy, it is one of the most fun-loving games of the previous decade. It is like Ian himself – reliable, dry-humoured, uniformed."

Hitman 3 is available now from the Epic Games Store for £50/$60.