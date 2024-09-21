Homeworld 3's coming paid DLC and free updates will now all launch in November, instead of running into 2025

Homeworld 3 is condensing its release schedule for post-launch updates. Instead of free and paid content arriving into 2025, it will all - three free updates, and two paid DLCs - arrive together in a "one major update" in November.

"Following the release of update 1.2, we made the decision to combine all remaining paid DLC and free content drops in the roadmap into one unified delivery in November. Combining the content into one beat will allow us to focus all our resources and provide you all with a higher-quality experience," says the announcement of the roadmap change.

Homeworld 3's post-launch content roadmap.

Here's an image which breaks down the new roadmap:

"With the changes we’re making, we want to assure those of you who purchased the Year One Pass that you will be getting everything we’ve previously promised. Additionally, we've made modifications to our plans to include elements requested by the community," according to the announcement.

The Year One Pass granted access to three paid DLCs which would expand the co-op War Games mode with new playable factions and artifacts. That's the Kalan Raiders pack, which released in July, and the Somtaaw and Taiidan fleet packs that are now dropping in November.

Getting access to some of these updates early is presumably a good thing on its own, but hit the comments on the announcement post and you'll find plenty of players disappointed the Somtaaaw fleet pack only includes two new ships, and concerns that this means the game won't receive further updates past the end of the year.

In our Homeworld 3 review, Nic found the game sometimes too faithful to its predecessors, but also dinged it for "favouring reaction speed over tactical depth." The November update will include free changes based on community feedback, some of which might help address that particular problem, including the ability for players to decide themselves when they're ready to move onto the next mission, a more linear tech tree, and a reduction in available resources so as to make decisions about what ships to build matter more.