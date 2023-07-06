Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 livestream date and time

When is the Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 livestream? Honkai: Star Rail is nearly three months old already, which means that Version 1.2 is right on the horizon! Naturally, before it's released, we'll be invited to whet our whistles with a sneak peek look via Special Program Livestream, which on this occasion is due to take place on Saturday, July 8th.

In addition to being among the first to get official confirmation of all the exciting happenings in the new version, the Special Program livestream can be relied upon to dole out three very time-limited codes you can redeem for in-game goodies! So that you don't miss out, read on below for information on when and how to watch the Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 livestream, as well as some idea on what to expect from the show.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 livestream times

You can catch Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 Special Program livestream on Twitch or YouTube on Saturday, 8 July at the following times:

4:30am PDT in the United States (West Coast)

in the United States (West Coast) 7:30am EDT in the United States (East Coast)

in the United States (East Coast) 12:30pm BST in United Kingdom

in United Kingdom 1:30pm CEST in Central Europe

in Central Europe 9:30pm AEDT in Australia

As always, bear in mind that that HoYoverse special program livestreams include a trio of codes that only stay active for around 24 hours after the stream!

What to expect from the Honkai: Star Rail 1.2 livestream

Most players will probably be keen to learn all about the character banners that will be coming to Honkai: Star Rail in Version 1.2. Character details are the highlight of any HoYoverse Special Program, although we can also expect information on the 1.2 launch date as well as new weapons, events, and more.

Since HSR is still a new game, we haven't seen any banner reruns yet, and reliable leaks suggest that Version 1.2 will be introducing a trio of new playable characters:

Kafka (5 star / Lightning / The Nihility)

(5 star / Lightning / The Nihility) Blade (5 star / Wind / The Destruction)

(5 star / Wind / The Destruction) Luka (4 star / Physical / The Nihility)

Kafka and Blade are both highly-anticipated by Star Rail fans, thanks to their NPC and lore appearances in the content that's already available. If you're really keen for confirmation that the rumours are true, rest assured that the voice actors for Kafka and Blade are actually co-hosting the livestream, which is usually a pretty good indication in a HoYoverse game that characters are about to debut.

