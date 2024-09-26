Hooded Horse is having a Steam publisher sale, with discounts on Manor Lords, Against The Storm and many more

Indie publisher Hooded Horse have been on a roll of late, publishing wonderful strategy games like Manor Lords, Against The Storm and Cataclismo. Good news, then, that they're currently running a publisher sale over on Steam where those games and many others in their library are discounted.

They've also just published Direct Horse, an excellently-named showcase of upcoming updates and recently announced games. Unfortunately the showcase itself is 16 minutes of excruciating sub-sub-sub Devolver faux-VHS faux-jokes, but you can subject yourself to it below.

Back to the publisher sale. Against The Storm is 50% off, making it just £12.50. That coincides with the release of its first expansion, Keepers Of The Stone, which is out today. That'll set you bnack an additional £12.50 with its own 10% launch discount.

Manor Lords is is 30% off. Tower defense/RTS hybrid Cataclismo launched in Early Access in July and constructing a castle in it gave Nic a feeling of creative fulfillment he doesn't get from his day job as a professional writer, and it's 35% off. Medieval colony sim Norland launched in Early Access in July and setting a bishop on fire in it gave Brendy a feeling of creative fulfillment he doesn't get from his day job as a professional writer, and it's 35% off. Highland colony sim Clanfolk launched in Early Access in July (2022) and, oh, Brendy thought that one a touch overfamiliar, but it's 50% off.

Nebulous: Fleet Command? Xenonauts 2? Old World? Skip the presentation above and go browse the savings.