Hooded Horse is having a Steam publisher sale, with discounts on Manor Lords, Against The Storm and many more

Strategy games to keep you occupied for years

Folks gather in the town hall where instruments lie ready to be played.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Hooded Horse
Graham Smith avatar
Graham Smith
Published on
2 comments

Indie publisher Hooded Horse have been on a roll of late, publishing wonderful strategy games like Manor Lords, Against The Storm and Cataclismo. Good news, then, that they're currently running a publisher sale over on Steam where those games and many others in their library are discounted.

They've also just published Direct Horse, an excellently-named showcase of upcoming updates and recently announced games. Unfortunately the showcase itself is 16 minutes of excruciating sub-sub-sub Devolver faux-VHS faux-jokes, but you can subject yourself to it below.

Cover image for YouTube video2024 Hooded Horse Direct Horse! feat. MandaloreGaming
Direct Horse 2024.Watch on YouTube

Back to the publisher sale. Against The Storm is 50% off, making it just £12.50. That coincides with the release of its first expansion, Keepers Of The Stone, which is out today. That'll set you bnack an additional £12.50 with its own 10% launch discount.

Manor Lords is is 30% off. Tower defense/RTS hybrid Cataclismo launched in Early Access in July and constructing a castle in it gave Nic a feeling of creative fulfillment he doesn't get from his day job as a professional writer, and it's 35% off. Medieval colony sim Norland launched in Early Access in July and setting a bishop on fire in it gave Brendy a feeling of creative fulfillment he doesn't get from his day job as a professional writer, and it's 35% off. Highland colony sim Clanfolk launched in Early Access in July (2022) and, oh, Brendy thought that one a touch overfamiliar, but it's 50% off.

Nebulous: Fleet Command? Xenonauts 2? Old World? Skip the presentation above and go browse the savings.

