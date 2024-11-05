Hori’s spiritual successor to the Steam Controller is up for preorder on Amazon today

Hori's latest addition to its controller lineup, the "Horipad Wireless for Steam," is now available for preorder on Amazon. After already releasing in Japan at the end of October, now the gamepad is coming to the US.

Tailored for use with Steam, this controller is compatible with Windows 11/10 PCs and the Steam Deck and comes in at an affordable $59.99 in the US. Packed with unique features, the controller will officially launch on December 16, 2024, and offers a broad range of customization options. For now, there's no sign of any UK listings.

Engineered to integrate smoothly with Steam's platform, the new Horipad Wireless includes three dedicated menu buttons that provide quick access to Steam features—ideal for users who often navigate Big Picture mode on their PC. The controller connects to Windows PCs and Steam Deck via Bluetooth, with a battery life of up to 12 hours.

There are also two programmable back buttons and function buttons, which players can set up using a companion app. Through this app, users can adjust settings like turbo mode, analog stick sensitivity, and button assignments, allowing for a tailored gaming experience. In Steam Mode, the controller’s built-in gyro sensor can be used for motion controls, enabling players to control the camera or make in-game adjustments simply by tilting the controller.

While the gamepad comes in four distinct color variants in Japan: Midnight Black, Shiny White, Neon Yellow, and Luminous Violet, for now those in the US can only preorder the Midnight Black version from Amazon. We'll also keep an eye out for any updates on the other color options.

It's a pretty exciting new addition into the PC controller market. Alongside the GameSir T4 Kaleid and the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, which both offer software-driven customization, the Horipad’s distinct combination of touch thumbsticks, analog/digital trigger modes, and gyro support make it a unique entry in the field.

For more on Steam Deck, you can also check our guide to extending the Steam Deck’s battery life, and for yet more on what Valve’s handheld can do, have a look at our Steam Deck game streaming and how to install a new Steam Deck SSD guides as well. Otherwise, keep it locked into RockPaperShotgun for new deals cropping up over the next month during the Black Friday sales.