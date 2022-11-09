If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon MMO could be in the works at Guild Wars publisher NCsoft

As long as I can play as a mechanical crocodile, I’m happy
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Aloy prepares to fire an arrow at the Thunderjaw bearing down on her in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Aloy might not be the only person battling giant robot dinosaurs for much longer if a report that a Horizon MMO is in development is on the nose. Korean site MTN claim Sony are teaming up with Guild Wars publishers NCsoft to create a massively multiplayer take on Guerilla Games’ sci-fi action RPG. This partnership to create new games isn’t just limited to Horizon either, MTN’s source alleges.

Horizon Zero Dawn's neo-prehistoric world looks amazing on PC.

It’s claimed that Sony’s chosen to partner with NCsoft on the Horizon MMO project to “penetrate the global game market”, which arrow-shooting protagonist Aloy would probably approve of as a big enough target. NCsoft’s internal team will allegedly handle the MMO’s development. The source suggested this was just a “first collaboration" and that, if the project is successful, NCsoft might be entrusted with turning other Sony intellectual properties into MMOs. Guild Wars meets Bloodborne, anyone?

I reported at the start of October about another multiplayer spin on the Horizon series. That one was claimed to be in development at creators Guerilla Games, though, so it sounds like a different project. There’s also a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster alleged to be coming, but it’s not certain whether that would reach PC alongside PS5. I think I’d rather just see a PC port of Horizon Forbidden West, thank you very much.

If you’re more of a single-player type then Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is on Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG for £40/$50/€50.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch