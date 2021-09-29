If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horrific Pikmin-like adventure Dap has you protect a gaggle of spooky pals

It's just wandered into the woods for launch
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published on
Dap - A small, all white character stands in a dark blue creepy forest with a group of identical small while characters following behind them.

At last, it's nearly horror games month-eve and so even the concept of friendship must become frightening. Pikmin-like action puzzler game Dap is all about collecting your Dap pals and attempting to lead them home out of a spooky dream world forest without being consumed by Dap infighting. The nightmare has begun today, so you can lead your own Dap pack out of the woods right now if that's your thing.

"Band together to solve puzzles and fight off hellish threats," say developers Melting Parrot. "The more Daps you gather, the stronger the pack will become, but beware: Daps are not immune to infection. Linger too long in the wrong place and the pack will turn on itself, with horrific consequences."

Dap's got quite a look to it—maze-y trees and spookily blurred cattails and big glowing mushrooms and all. You can catch that, and a look at some of its combat, down here in Dap's release trailer.

The trailer and Dap's store page are a little light on exactly how that combat works, but it looks to be a ranged projectile situation. It appears that you'll be hurling little balls of light at baddies with some backup from your pack of Daps.

Alice B gave Dap's demo a try in February and called it one of the best Steam Fest demos for that month's event. "You speak to other Daps and convince them to follow you in a big group through a swampy forest that is dark and full of terrors," she says. "Some of those terrors are Daps that have been infected with bad spores, and they become very aggressive and sprint at you, shrieking, from the trees. Part action, part horror, all Dap. I do not like it. It is good."

If you'd like to give it a try yourself, you can still download the free Dap Prologue over on Steam. The full version is also on Steam, currently discounted by 20% to £8.79/$11.18 until October 6.

