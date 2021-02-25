If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Hot Wheels Unleashed announced, has already made me spend money on toys

I bet I could beat my four-year-old at this
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
An image of a Hot Wheels Unleashed CG trailer, showing a gnarly car in the foreground and an out-of-focus twisty track in the background.

Recently I've been spending at least an hour every day playing Hot Wheels with my four-year-old kid. It's one of the games I like playing with him most, so much so that last week I spent £50 and bought more track, a new car launcher, and a booster that speeds them up.

So Hot Wheels Unleashed, a new just-announced Hot Wheel racing game, has my attention.

None of that is actual game footage, but it's basically Trackmania, right? Cars go fast, tracks twist and loop-de-loop, and you can construct your own tracks.

Where it maybe differs most is that those tracks are zooming through real world locations at the sale of the toys, so your backdrops will be tables and living room floors. In this regard, it's more reminiscent of the old Micro Machines games. Most of which were developed by Codemasters, and so are presumably now owned by EA.

It's being developed by Milestone Games, the makers of other racing series such as MotoGP and Ride. That gives me some hope Hot Wheels Unleashed will be better than other games with the license, which have focused on mobile platforms, or simply been poorly reviewed.

Update! Make that £60 spent on Hot Wheels in the past week. The press release for the game noted that "Hot Wheels Singles assortment" has been recognized as the best selling toy of 2020, worldwide. So I, uh, went to Amazon and bought it. I need more new cars, because a lot of those we have are from eBay, slightly broken, and my kid won't let me have the good ones when we play. I keep losing our races and I've taught him to do a really obnoxious and gloating dance if he wins.

Now I will have my revenge. Hot Wheels Unleashed is due out on September 30th.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles