Looking to learn how to fish in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update is finally here, and it introduces an entirely new mechanic that will gives you something else to procrastinate searching for your missing sibling with: fishing! Before you can become Teyvat’s most accomplished angler, though, you’ll need to complete a short quest and become familiar with the fishing mechanic. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about fishing in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock fishing in Genshin Impact

To unlock fishing in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to unlock the Serenitea Pot, which can be unlocked at Adventure Rank 35. If your AR is a little low, there are plenty of ways to quickly increase your level.

Once you’ve unlocked the Serenitea Pot, you’ll be able to find the Exploding Population quest in your quest menu. Meet up with Katheryne in Mondstadt, where she’ll send you on a mission to meet Nantuck, an angler who’s located on the outskirts of the city. Nantuck will gift you a rod and show you the ropes of Genshin Impact’s fishing mechanic — what a generous guy!

Nantuck will then instruct you to head to Stormbearer Mountains to find Ornamental Fish. As he’ll explain, Ornamental Fish are more valuable fish that are more noticeable in the water. Once you’ve caught your first Ornamental Fish, congrats! Head back to show Nantuck your catch and the quest will end.

How to fish in Genshin Impact

After completing the Exploding Population quest, you’ll be able to find a variety of fish throughout Teyvat’s 27 fishing spots, which we’ve listed later on in this guide. Head to your favorite fishing spot and get close to the water. You’ll be asked to choose a fishing rod and a type of bait — only certain types of bait are usable at certain fishing spots, so make sure you’ve stocked up on bait before fishing. Nantuck will give you a little bit of bait during the Exploding Population quest, but after that, you’re on your own. Bait can be crafted with recipes purchased at the Mondstadt Fishing Association for 3 Medakas each. Here’s a list of which fish like which bait:

Fruit Paste: Medaka, Glaze Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka, Aizen Medaka, Dawncatcher, Crystalfish

Medaka, Glaze Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka, Aizen Medaka, Dawncatcher, Crystalfish Redrot: Lunged Stickleback, Betta, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Snowstrider

Lunged Stickleback, Betta, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Snowstrider False Worm: Brown Shirakodai, Purple Shirakodai, Tea-Colored Shirakodai, Abiding Angelfish, Raimei Angelfish

Brown Shirakodai, Purple Shirakodai, Tea-Colored Shirakodai, Abiding Angelfish, Raimei Angelfish Fake Fly: Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, Pufferfish, Bitter Pufferfish

Once you’ve selected your bait and rod, you’ll cast your line into the water. Try to aim for a good middle ground in terms of distance — if your hook lands too close, the fish will be scared away, but if it’s too far, the fish won’t see it at all and you’ll need to cast again.

If you successfully cast your line with the correct type of bait, a fish will soon bite the hook. Raise your hook and a bar with a Tension Zone will appear. Your goal is to click to keep your cursor in this Tension Zone for as long as possible, since keeping it there will boost your progress toward catching the fish on your hook. If you go too long without keeping the cursor in the Tension Zone, the fish will escape (though you’ll get an achievement for your first escaped fish!).

Once you’ve cleared out a fishing spot, the fish will take some in-game time to respawn. Different fish will also be around at different times of day, so make sure to tinker with your clock if you’re set on collecting all of the fish Genshin has to offer.

Your hard-earned catches can be exchanged at the Fishing Associations in Teyvat’s 3 major regions (Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma) for materials or used as ingredients in cooking.

How to unlock different fishing rods in Genshin Impact

Completing the Exploding Population quest will garner you your first rod: the simple Wilderness Rod. If you’re anything like me, though, you’ll want some flashier rods to equip the characters you poured your precious Primogems into. And alongside looking cool, Genshin Impact’s regional fishing rods also offer some helpful perks — using a rod from the Fishing Association in the same region will make it easier to keep your cursor in the Tension Zone while fishing. Here’s a list of all of the rods currently in Genshin Impact and how to get them:

Wilderness Rod: Completing the Exploding Population quest

Completing the Exploding Population quest Windtangler: Exchanging 20 Medakas, 20 Aizen Medakas, 20 Venomspine Fish, and 20 Tea-Colored Shiradokai at the Mondstadt Fishing Association

Exchanging 20 Medakas, 20 Aizen Medakas, 20 Venomspine Fish, and 20 Tea-Colored Shiradokai at the Mondstadt Fishing Association Wishmaker: Exchanging 20 Medakas, 20 Sweet-Flower Medakas, 20 Bettas, and 20 Brown Shiradokai at the Liyue Fishing Association

Exchanging 20 Medakas, 20 Sweet-Flower Medakas, 20 Bettas, and 20 Brown Shiradokai at the Liyue Fishing Association Narukawa Ukai: Exchanging 20 Medakas, 20 Glaze Medakas, 20 Lunged Sticklebacks, and 20 Purple Shiradokai at the Inazuma Fishing Association

Exchanging 20 Medakas, 20 Glaze Medakas, 20 Lunged Sticklebacks, and 20 Purple Shiradokai at the Inazuma Fishing Association Moonstringer: Completing the Lunar Realm event

Fishing locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact currently has 27 fishing locations scattered throughout Teyvat’s lakes, oceans, and rivers. While you can also raise fish in your Serenitea Pot by purchasing a Pool of Sapphire Grace from the Liyue Fishing Association for 10 Medakas, your best bet is to fish throughout Teyvat instead, since there are more locations. Here are all of the locations as well as what fish they have to offer:

Fishing locations in Mondstadt

Though there aren't as many fishing locations in Mondstadt as there are in Liyue and Inazuma, Mondstadt's fishing spots host a wide variety of fish, making it the perfect region to fish in if you're looking to collect all of Genshin's sea creatures.

Stormbearer Mountains

Trekking to the lake in Stormbearer Mountains can net you some Medakas, Aizen Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, Venomspine Fish, Golden Koi, and Tea-Colored Shiradokai.

Whispering Woods

Fishing near the edge of Whispering Woods overlooking Mondstadt on Cider Lake offers Aizen Medakas, Crystalfish, Venomspine Fish, Rusty Koi, and Tea-Colored Shiradokai.

Springvale

Another spot that overlooks Mondstadt is right on the outskirts of Springvale, where you’ll find Medakas, Aizen Medakas, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Tea-Colored Shiradokai, Pufferfish, and Bitter Pufferfish.

Stormterror’s Lair: North

The first of two spots in Stormterror’s Lair is in the large pond to the north, which houses some Medakas, Aizen Medakas, Dawncatchers, and Crystalfish.

Stormterror’s Lair: South

Near the entrance to Stormterror’s Lair, you’ll be able to find Medakas, Aizen Medakas, Dawncatchers, and Tea-Colored Shiradokai.

Windrise

South of the Statue of the Seven in Windrise, there’s a fishing spot that’s home to Medakas, Aizen Medakas, Venomspine Fish, and Tea-Colored Shiradokai.

Dawn Winery

Heading West of Dawn Winery (near the small island) can earn you some Aizen Medakas, Dawncatchers, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Tea-Colored Shiradokai, Pufferfish, and Bitter Pufferfish.

Fishing locations in Dragonspine

Dragonspine has Mondstadt beat for the least fishing locations. With only one fishing location, Dragonspine isn't your best bet for fishing, though if you're looking for Snowstriders, it's your option. Good luck!

Starglow Cavern

Northwest of Starglow Cavern lies Dragonspine’s only fishing spot (chilly!), where you’ll find Medakas, Venomspine Fish, Snowstriders, and Tea-Colored Shiradokai. This is the only place in Teyvat to catch Snowstriders, so if you’re trying to save up these sneaky guys, you’ll have to head to Dragonspine a lot.

Fishing locations in Liyue

Liyue offers an impressive array of fish, including the Abiding Angelfish, which can only be found atop Mt. Aocang. Make sure to stop by the Liyue Fishing Association as well, where you'll find the Pool of Sapphire Grace used to raise fish in your Serenitea Pot.

Qingce Village

East of Qingce Village, you’ll find a large pool that offers Sweet-Flower Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, Bettas, Brown Shiradokai, and Bitter Pufferfish.

Wuwang Hill

Flying south from Wuwang Hill to the area that overlooks Dihua Marsh can net you some Medakas, Sweet-Flower Medakas, Dawncatchers, and Brown Shiradokai.

Bishui Plain: North

Heading to the unlabelled water-filled areas in Bishui Plain west of Qingce Village and northeast of Mt. Aocang will lead you to another set of two fishing spots. Your first spot is west of the Teleport Waypoint in this area, and it’ll have Medakas, Bettas, and Brown Shiradokai.

Bishui Plain: South

There’s also a fishing spot off of the edge of the three small islands east of the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain. There, you’ll find Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, and Brown Shiradokai.

Mt. Aocang

Speaking of Mt. Aocang, fishing at the top near the island in the center can get you some Medakas, Sweet-Flower Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, and Abiding Angelfish. This is the only place to catch Abiding Angelfish, so be ready to spend lots of time atop Mt. Aocang if you’re looking for these guys!

Mt. Hulao

Flying down east of Mt. Hulao and fishing there will earn you Medakas, Sweet-Flower Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, Bettas, and Brown Shiradokai.

Tianqiu Valley

Fishing near the ruins in Tianqiu Valley (yes, where the dreaded Trials in Tianqiu quest takes place) offers Medakas, Bettas, and Crystalfish.

Wangshu Inn

Casting a line off of the beach west of the Wangshu Inn will reveal Sweet-Flower Medakas, Bettas, Akai Maou, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Brown Shiradokai.

Mingyun Village

Fishing off of the bridge that connects Mingyun Village and Guili Plains can net you Sweet-Flower Medakas, Bettas, Akai Maou, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Brown Shiradokai.

Luhua Pool

Near the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula Domain, you’ll find Sweet-Flower Medakas, Bettas, Akai Maou, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Brown Shiradokai.

Liyue Harbor

Liyue’s last fishing spot is east of the Golden House on the edge of the peninsula that overlooks Liyue Harbor. There, you’ll be able to catch Sweet-Flower Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, Bettas, and Pufferfish.

Fishing locations in Inazuma

Surrounded by water, Inazuma's islands are bound to have some good fishing spots, including Kannazuka, where you can find the elusive Raimei Angelfish. If you haven't made it to Inazuma yet, we've got you covered with our guide on traveling to Genshin's newest region.

Sangonomiya Shrine

In the water north of Sangonomiya Shrine, you’ll find Medakas, Glaze Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, Lunged Sticklebacks, and Purple Shiradokai.

Suigetsu Pool

On the eastern side of the Suigetsu Pool, there are Medakas, Glaze Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, Lunged Sticklebacks, and Purple Shiradokai.

Nazuichi Beach

North of the shipwreck in Nazuichi Beach, you’ll see Medakas, Lunged Sticklebacks, Purple Shiradokai, and Bitter Pufferfish.

Kannazuka

Flying to the shipwrecks east of the Kannazuka Statue of the Seven, you’ll find the only spot in Teyvat that has Raimei Angelfish.

Koseki Village

East of Koseki Village, you’ll find Glaze Medakas, Lunged Sticklebacks, Akai Maou, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Purple Shiradokai.

Fort Hiraumi

West of Fort Hiraumi (and across the water from the last spot), there are Medakas, Dawncatchers, Crystalfish, Purple Shiradokai, and Pufferfish for your fishing endeavors.

Kujou Encampment

On the south coast of the large island east of Kujou Encampment, you’ll be able to catch Glaze Medakas, Lunged Sticklebacks, and Purple Shiradokai.

Ritou

Last spot! In Ritou, near where you first arrived in Inazuma, you’ll have access to a pool of Glaze Medakas, Lunged Sticklebacks, Akai Maou, Pufferfish, and Bitter Pufferfish.

That's all the info we've got on fishing in Genshin Impact! If you're looking for some free Primogems (who isn't?), check out our updated codes list. Or if you're looking for more ways to explore Teyvat, why not start farming Unusual Hilichurls in Genshin Impact?