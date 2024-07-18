Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun Steam Deck Academy brings together all our guides and explainers on getting the most out of your Steam Deck, no student loans or sweaty dormitories required.

Installing Zenless Zone Zero on a Steam Deck is pretty straightforward, especially compared to the nightmare that was getting fellow anime-styled RPG Wuthering Waves to behave on the handheld. Despite ZZZ’s lack of native Linux/SteamOS support, the Deck has more than enough compatibility-boosting tools available to make it launchable – and enough graphical power to run it smoothly on Medium settings.

In fact, there are a few different ways of installing Zenless Zone Zero on your Steam Deck. One of the more popular methods I’ve seen involves configuring the Heroic Games Launcher to run the Epic Games Launcher, which in turn can run the Zenless Zone Zero (Games?) launcher. However, I’ve discovered a much simpler and easier technique, based around Lutris; it’s this method that I’ll walk you through below.

Instead of manually installing Windows launchers and digging around in file directories, you can make Lutris do all the hard work by having it follow a single script. I know downloading unfamiliar scripts sounds like a bad idea, on the Steam Deck as much as it would on a desktop PC, but I’ve used tried it on both my original Deck and my Steam Deck OLED, and as far as I can tell it’s legit. To be fair, it comes from Lutris itself, not a USB stick handed to you by some dodgy geezer in darkened underpass.

The only bit of pre-installation prep I’d suggest is getting yourself a Steam Deck dock or USB-C hub, a mouse, and a keyboard to plug into it. While this is all optional, and you can perform the whole process using the Steam Deck’s onboard controls, the process will involve heading into Desktop Mode, and that’s simply easier to use with a mouse and keyboard.

How to install Zenless Zone Zero on the Steam Deck

Step 1: Hold down the Steam Deck’s power button and select "Switch to Desktop".

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 2: Install Lutris. That link has the full step-by-guide to adding various launchers, but for Zenless Zone Zero, you just need it up running. Open the Discover app, search for Lutris, and click "Install" where it appears in the results.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 3: Open up a web browser, head to https://lutris.net/games/zenless-zone-zero, and click "Install". You’ll be asked if want to open with Lutris – agree by clicking "Open xdg-open".

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 4: This will open up a Lutris window, where you’ll be prompted to install a version of Wine (basically a Windows-to-Linux compatibility tool). Click the "Install" button.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 5: Click the "Continue" button on the next page. Don’t bother checking the "Create Steam shortcut" box – that would be handy, but it doesn’t seem to work.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 6: On the next page, the Zenless Zone Zero launcher installer will already be pre-selected, so just hit the "Install" button in the corner. Give Lutris a few minutes to download and install the launcher, which will involve running through reams of scary-looking yellow code. No worries, though, that just means it’s working.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 7: Eventually, you’ll be presented with the colourful anime styling of ZZZ’s actual installer. Start by confirming you’ve read the terms of service and privacy policy, then click "Quick Installation". Once this is finished, however, do not click the "Finish & Launch" button. Instead, just close the launcher. Counterintuitively, this allows Lutris to finish installing it, after which you can click "Close" in the top-left corner.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 8: Before heading back into Gaming Mode, be sure to add Lutris to Steam if you haven’t already. To do this, open Steam in Desktop Mode, then navigate through Games > Add a Non-Steam Game to My Library. This will save you having to re-enter Desktop mode every time you want to play.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 9: Restart your Steam Deck and you’ll be back in Gaming Mode. Head to the non-Steam section of your Library, and launch Lutris. You’ll see Zenless Zone Hero in the Games section, so tap on it with the touchscreen (Lutris doesn’t play nice with gamepad controls) then tap the Play button at the bottom.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Step 10: You should immediately jump into the launcher. Sadly, the game itself isn’t installed yet, but you can get that underway by tapping "Get Game" then "Start installation". One game download (and a slightly tedious unzipping) process later, and you’ll be ready to launch Zenless Zone Zero for real.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

That’s more or less it. On my first launch, I did have to start by choosing keyboard controls (as it appeared impossible to select the gamepad option), but this was quickly fixed by activating gamepad controls in the main menu using the touchscreen. You’ll also need to use the Deck’s onscreen keyboard to login or sign up for a HoYoverse account; if you’ve still got a dock and keyboard handy, you can use that, but otherwise the onscreen keyboard shortcut is the Steam button + X.