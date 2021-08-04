The mythical CX-9 SMG has finally been added to Warzone! This compact Modern Warfare weapon has been in the game files for a while now, and once briefly appeared as floor loot due to a bug. Now, it’s finally available for all players to unlock in Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer. If you need help acquiring it, we’ve got you covered with our guide on how to unlock the CX-9 in Warzone.

CX-9 unlock challenge

The challenge to unlock the CX-9 is straightforward; earn 2 longshot kills with SMGs in 5 different matches. Any kill over 30 meters is considered a longshot for the SMG class. The task may be simple, but actually pulling off those long-distance kills can be tough. Thankfully, we’ve got game mode and loadout recommendations to help you out.

How to unlock the CX-9 in Multiplayer

As the CX-9 is a Modern Warfare weapon, you can also unlock it in Modern Warfare multiplayer. This will be the best method to unlock the CX-9 if you own the game. You’re going to have way more opportunities per match to get those longshots. The Shoot House 24/7 playlist is currently available and will be the best playlist to unlock the CX-9 in Modern Warfare. It’s a smaller map, so you’ll see plenty of enemies. However, the longer sightlines through the center of the map and down the sides provide better longshot opportunities than Shipment. Holding these sightlines may not be the most high-octane method, but it is the most efficient.

For your weapon just grab any SMG built for maximum range. Our personal recommendation is the MP7; you can copy the sniper support build from our guide to the best MP7 loadout in Warzone to shred in multiplayer. If you aren’t an MP7 fan, slap a Monolithic Suppressor on any SMG and add in its longest barrel.

How to unlock the CX-9 in Warzone

Plunder is comfortably the best game mode to unlock the CX-9 in Warzone. Battle Royale’s lack of respawns will really limit your opportunity to earn kills. Drop into a high-traffic area and play mid-range sightlines, and you can pick those longshots up pretty quickly. If you really hate Plunder, Rebirth Resurgence modes are a close second.

A sniper support style Milano is going to be far and away the best weapon to unlock the CX-9 in Warzone with. The Milano has fantastic range for an SMG and minimal recoil. Head over to our best Milano loadout in Warzone guide to get the build.

There you have it! Follow these tips and you will have the CX-9 in your hands in no time. If you want to check out its competition, visit our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone. Check back soon for a guide to the best CX-9 loadouts too.