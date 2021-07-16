How to unlock the OTs 9 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

The new OTs 9 SMG is a fast-firing, easy to control beast in Warzone, limited only by a 40 round maximum magazine size. You can get your hands on it now by buying a new blueprint bundle in the Call of Duty store, but if you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way we’ve got you covered with this guide on how to unlock the OTs 9 in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

On this page:

Note: for this weapon there are two different unlock challenges for Warzone and Multiplayer. Both involve you completing challenges across 15 different completed matches, but you can split those 15 matches across both Warzone and Multiplayer if you like. For example, you can progress with the Warzone challenge for 10 matches, and finish off with the Multiplayer challenge for 5 matches, or vice versa.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Warzone

To unlock the OTs 9 by playing Warzone, you'll have to kill 2 or more Players rapidly using SMGs in 15 different completed matches.

That’s a lot of multi-kills to earn in a no-respawn game mode like the standard Warzone Battle Royale. Like with many weapon challenges, this one will be easier in Plunder, where you can respawn and start with your loadout. Stick to high-traffic areas, and you can probably manage a double-kill per game. If Plunder isn’t your thing, the upcoming 20 vs 20 objective-based Payload mode may make things easier.

It’s a little tough to recommend a weapon for this before the dust settles on the huge list of Warzone Season 4 Reloaded balance changes. A lot of good SMGs were nerfed; however, the Modern Warfare MP5 escaped unscathed. Check out our guide to the best MP5 loadouts if you need a refresher on how to build this old classic.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Multiplayer

If you own Black Ops: Cold War and want to unlock the OTs 9 there, you’ll need to use SMGs to kill 3 players affected by your tactical grenades in 15 different completed matches.

My first instinct was to use the Danger Close wildcard with Stun Grenades, but the prevalence of the Tactical Mask perk made that less effective than I had hoped. However, decoy grenades also work for the challenge, and can’t be mitigated. Take these into the Nukejacked 24/7 or 12v12 moshpit playlists and let them fly. You’ll know a kill counted when you see the “Killed Confused Enemy” tag pop up with your score.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Zombies

You can unlock the OTs 9 in Outbreak by killing 50 Tempests with SMGs within 2 seconds of them reappearing after teleporting. This challenge will involve some RNG, both with Tempest spawns and the teleports. If you’re big into Zombies you may prefer this method, but I’ll be sticking to the alternatives.

Complete any one of these three challenges, and the OTs 9 will be yours. I personally think Multiplayer will be the most reliable way, but I’m holding my breath for Payload. If the action is high in this new Warzone mode, it may prove to be the best method. However you choose to unlock it, check back soon for our guide to the best OTs 9 loadouts.